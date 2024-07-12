First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 89.5% in June

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $46.12. 227,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,733. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

