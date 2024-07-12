FirstGroup (LON:FGP) PT Raised to GBX 205 at Berenberg Bank

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.50) to GBX 205 ($2.63) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
FirstGroup Stock Up 1.2 %
FirstGroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is -40,000.00%.
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
