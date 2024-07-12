FirstGroup (LON:FGP) PT Raised to GBX 205 at Berenberg Bank

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.50) to GBX 205 ($2.63) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 172.80 ($2.21) on Monday. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 134.90 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.42). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is -40,000.00%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

