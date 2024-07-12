FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $175.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.60.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,908. FirstService has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $82,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after purchasing an additional 240,303 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $38,318,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $15,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,363,000 after acquiring an additional 76,503 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

