Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.33

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 4147595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCU. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.11.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

