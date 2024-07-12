Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,802,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 322,437 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $262,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

F stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $14.03. 85,148,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,901,449. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

