FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $59.71 on Friday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. Analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

