Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Up 10.9%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 86,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 242,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Forsys Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$136.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. Its flagship project is the Norasa uranium project, which includes the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects located in the Republic of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Forsys Technologies Inc and changed its name to Forsys Metals Corp.

