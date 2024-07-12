Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. Four Leaf Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $11.46.

Get Four Leaf Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Leaf Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORL. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 229,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 171,448 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Four Leaf Acquisition by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 261,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $722,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.