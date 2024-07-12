Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.90 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.16). Approximately 307,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 192,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.15).

The stock has a market cap of £326.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,616.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.00. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

