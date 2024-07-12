Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.00

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.54), with a volume of 200037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.55).

Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £56.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $1.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.