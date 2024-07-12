FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. 1,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $26.09.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

