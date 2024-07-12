Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,200 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 886,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
BRPHF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 41,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,749. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
