Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $5.50 on Friday, hitting $232.85. The stock had a trading volume of 170,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,132. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

