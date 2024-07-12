Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,002,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,669,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Global Industrial by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GIC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.27 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 28.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Global Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.