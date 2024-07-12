Gallacher Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.03. 77,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,526. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $191.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

