Gallacher Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $2,459,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amgen by 81.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.14. The company had a trading volume of 647,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,432. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.31. The company has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.79 and its 200 day moving average is $294.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

