Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,996,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. 731,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

