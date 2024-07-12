Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $145.64. 700,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,110. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $147.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,356 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

