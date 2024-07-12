Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. 1,950,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

