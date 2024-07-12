Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 1,171,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,053,372. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

