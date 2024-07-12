Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,292,000 after buying an additional 1,071,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,698,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,451,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,088,000 after purchasing an additional 170,479 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 479,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

