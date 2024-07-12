Gallacher Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADEA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Adeia by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,441,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,792 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,941,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,900,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,016,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADEA shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Stock Down 0.5 %

ADEA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.83%.

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

See Also

