Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 5,664 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 159,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. 2,994,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,907,154. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
