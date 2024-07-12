Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 223,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,035. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

