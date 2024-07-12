GateToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. GateToken has a total market cap of $657.97 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $7.07 or 0.00012221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GateToken

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,096,921 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,096,876.35374016 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 6.9099564 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,034,094.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

