GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
JOB stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,683.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
