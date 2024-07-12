Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,428 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 263,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 247,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000.

NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $46.94.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

