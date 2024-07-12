Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 180.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

