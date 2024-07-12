Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,025,973. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

