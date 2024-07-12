Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

RSPG opened at $80.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

