Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,644,000.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFNL opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

About Davis Select Financial ETF

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

