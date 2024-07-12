Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $403,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.