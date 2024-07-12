Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

