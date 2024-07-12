Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Generac worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 4.4 %

GNRC stock traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.42. The company had a trading volume of 982,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,390. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

