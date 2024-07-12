Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the June 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 76.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 75,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.63. 209,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,651. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $264.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

