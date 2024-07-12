Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,692. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.