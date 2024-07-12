Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

