Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,365. The firm has a market cap of $589.54 million, a P/E ratio of -77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOD. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
