Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,365. The firm has a market cap of $589.54 million, a P/E ratio of -77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOD. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Gladstone Commercial

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.