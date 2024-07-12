Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,562,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

