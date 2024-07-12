Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.44.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
