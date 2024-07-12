Gnosis (GNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $677.71 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $677.71 million and $2.45 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $261.71 or 0.00452290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars.

