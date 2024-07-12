Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 4,513 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 1,785,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

