Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $9.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,080.27. 444,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,010.86 and a 200 day moving average of $962.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $714.15 and a 12 month high of $1,091.40.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,038.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

