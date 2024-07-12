Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $52.25 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 3.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $52,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $434.89. 1,368,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.23.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.