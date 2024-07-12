Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

GMAB traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. 393,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,915. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.