Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,293,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,872,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,035. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

