Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PYPL stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.99. 13,070,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,762,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

