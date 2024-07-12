Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.19. 819,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $358.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.