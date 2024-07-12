Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 134 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

