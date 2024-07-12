Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 2,633 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 2.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $39,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.70. 3,191,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,544. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

