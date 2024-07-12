Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,105,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 105,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

